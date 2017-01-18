Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017

A sad, sad stroll. First Lady Michelle Obama is cherishing her final two days in the White House before her husband, President Barack Obama, officially passes the torch to President-elect Donald Trump.

The FLOTUS, 53, shared a video on Wednesday, January 18, of herself roaming the halls of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In the clip, Michelle calls out for the family’s two Portuguese Water Dogs Bo and Sunny. The two pups come sprinting down the hallway toward her. She starts to saunter through some of the rooms, glancing around at the artwork, artifacts and all the history that makes up the storied home.



“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” she captioned the post.



Immediately following Friday’s inauguration, President Obama, 55, Michelle and their two kids, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, will jet off to Palm Springs, California, for vacation. Upon their return, they will be moving into a new eight-bedroom home in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood. The Obama family will stay in the country’s capital for at least two more years so Sasha can finish high school at Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Maryland.



During the POTUS’ final TV interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, January 15, he revealed that his family is ready for the next chapter. “They’re ready to go,” he said of his daughters. “I mean, the girls, obviously, they are now at an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff have gotten pretty old.” Michelle is ready for a more private life as well, since she “never fully took to the scrutiny” of her job, he said. “She’s thrived as first lady, but it’s not her preference, which is ironic given how good she is,” Barack said.



