The wait is over! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the highly anticipated music video for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” on Friday, January 27.

The passioned fueled project was shot at London’s St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, and the result is dark and smoldering.



Both singers battle a series of emotions as they belt out the lyrics to the song, that’s about love and heartache.



Malik, who is dating Swift’s buddy, Gigi Hadid, smashes glasses against the walls of the hotel room, as a lingerie clad Swift writhes around on the bed.

As previously reported, the “Shake it Off” singer and Malik, 24, dropped the surprise track for the raunchy flick on December 8, at which point it shot straight to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart.



The One Direction alum has shared the story of how the collaboration with Swift came about: "We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her,” he told Z100’s Elvis Duran in an interview on December 13. “I spoke to her on the phone. She went in the studio the next day to record it."



The soundtrack for the movie also features music from Nick Jonas, Sia, Nicki Minaj, John Legend and more.

It’s available February 10 and the film hits theaters Valentine’s Day weekend.



