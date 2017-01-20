Make nap time great again!

Congressman David Schweikert’s 16-month-old daughter, Olivia, couldn’t stay awake while waiting for President Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th president in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. (Watch the adorable tot snooze in the video above!)



Dressed in a red coat and hat with black piping, the little girl slept peacefully on her dad’s shoulder, completely unfazed by the Missouri State University choir’s performance, the breezy weather or the cheering crowds. And NBC’s live broadcast caught the adorably relatable moment on camera.



The inauguration isn’t Olivia’s first time in the spotlight. After Schweikert and his wife, Joyce, adopted the baby in September 2015, the Arizona-based trio sat down for an on-camera interview with AZ Central to discuss their story.



It was a 3 a.m. phone call that first brought the exciting news. A physician friend had just delivered a baby girl and called the Schweikerts, who had previously assumed they would adopt a child between the ages of 7 and 10. “We won the jackpot,” the Republican representative told AZ Central.“We are incredibly blessed. … We went home with her the next day.”



For his part, Schweikert, who was also adopted, is well-versed in the process and the emotions that come along with it. “My siblings are all adopted, even my father is adopted,” he said. “Walking in a hospital room where you’re meeting the birth mother was scary. But I’ve had that experience of knowing my birth mother and my birth father and spending lots of time with the families. … This is how modern families are often put together.”



Daddy’s little girl might not follow in his footsteps, though. (After all, she did fall asleep!) “I’m not sure I would recommend politics as a career,” Schweikert added to AZ Central. “I want her to find her own passion.”



