Anyone who has ever been around a toddler knows the drill: As soon as you unwrap a snack, they want a bite. Just look at what happened to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday, September 27.

The 33-year-old royal was seated beside Paralympian Dave Henson’s wife, Hayley, and her daughter Emily, 2, who went to town on the prince’s tub of popcorn. Busy watching the volleyball match, it took Harry nearly a minute before he realized what was happening.

He then proceeded to entertain his pint-size companion by pulling funny faces and encouraging her to stick her tongue out.

“I adore kids,” Prince Harry said during a 2016 appearance on Good Morning America. “I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think.” He added that he “can’t wait for the day” he has children of his own.

Though Emily stole the show at Wednesday’s games, all eyes were on Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, on September 23 when the couple made their first official joint appearance the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that the pair were dating. Markle broke her silence about their relationship in a cover story with Vanity Fair earlier in September.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple," she said. "We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

