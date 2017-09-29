Get ready for game day! It’s finally sweater weather, which means its also time for football! Former NFL player and current Fox Analyst Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October Gonzalez, exclusively invited Us Weekly into their beautiful Beverly Hills kitchen to make a meal that’s sure to be a touchdown. Watch the video above to get the recipe for their Slow Roasted Carnitas De La Casa and their Gonzo Guac!

The couple doesn't take game day lightly either. “We do this every Sunday, game day is really important to us in our family,” she explains. “Everybody cooks home made. You have to make it from scratch and if you don’t you get thrown out. So we take it very seriously.”

Tony, who played in the NFL for over 17 seasons, knows a thing or two about what goes into a sports-themed dish. “Its actually really, really easy. You can make this for game day… You can put it tacos, you can put it with nachos, you can make salad with it. Its really versatile," he adds.

His Slow Roasted Carnitas De La Casa may sound fancy, but it's simple to make and take with you. The pork carnitas are topped with October’s Gonzo Guac which only calls for a couple of simple ingredients: avocados, onions, tomatoes, garlic, hot sauce and lime.

Warm or fry up tortillas, top with Gonzalez’ pork and guac, and you’re get ready for some Sunday football. “Grab yourself a beer and relax!” Tony says as he plates up the carnitas.

Besides being great chefs, the Gonzalez’s are also ambassadors for Scholar’s Hope Foundation, an organization which provides low-income students across Southern California with the tools necessary for success through tutoring, supplies, exam preparation, college application support and beyond.

Catch Tony on Fox NFL's Pregame all season long and see October as a co-host of Beat Shazam on Fox.

Check out the full recipe below:

Slow Roasted Carnitas De La Casa

4 pounds fatty pork shoulder, cubed

1 large white onion, sliced

1/2 orange, sliced, plus zest

1/4 cup vegetable oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 1/2 cups water

2 bay leaves

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

4 tsp kosher salt

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

6 limes, cut (to squeeze for serving)

Trim any thick fat from the surface of the pork and cube. Add to a large pot, and fill with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Add orange pieces, orange zest, onion, garlic, vegetable oil, bay leaves, oregano, pepper flakes, and salt, then stir together.

Bring the water to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Remove orange slices and bay leaves.

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Transfer the pork to an oven safe casserole dish and cook for approximately 30 minutes until browned and bubbling.

Warm or fry tortillas. Add pork to tortillas and serve with lime wedges and guacamole.

Gonzo Guac

4 avocados

1 sweet onion, chopped

1 bunch of cilantro, minced

4 tomatoes, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

3 limes, sliced

Mash avocados with fork or gadget. Add to a bowl. Add sweet onion, tomatoes, garlic and cilantro. Add a couple dashes of hot sauce and lime juice. Serve with pork.

