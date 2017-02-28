Proud brother! Willie Geist was absolutely ecstatic when his younger sister, Libby Geist Wildes, won her first Oscar on Sunday, February 26. She served as an executive producer for O.J.: Made in America, which nabbed the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

“MY. SISTER. JUST. WON. AN. OSCAR!!!!! Congrats, @LibbyGeist, @EzraEdelman, @Cwaterlow, @ConnorSchell, & @ESPN! #Oscars2017 @OJMadeinAmerica,” he tweeted.

The Today show cohost, 41, later shared a video originally posted by his wife, Christina Geist. “Here are the Geists, eating guacamole at home in black tie, when @LibbyGeist and @OJMadeinAmerica WON AN OSCAR! #Oscars2017,” the TV personality captioned the video.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

In the clip, the family stands nervously around the TV as they await Libby’s category. As soon as Taraji P. Henson announces the ESPN Films documentary as the winner, Willie starts jumping up and down and screaming along with the rest of the Geist clan. The whole group hugs and claps — even the dog wags his tail excitedly and runs around the coffee table. “Oh my god!” the Morning Joe anchor exclaims.

Although Libby wasn’t on stage to receive the award with director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow, that didn’t stop the Geists from celebrating. “I want to acknowledge that I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if not for two people who aren’t here with us: Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown,” Edelman said while accepting the honor. “This is for them and their families. It is also for others, the victims of police violence, police brutality, racially motivated violence and criminal injustice.”

The almost eight-hour film covers O.J. Simpson’s rise and fall from beloved football star to his infamous trial and acquittal. The true-crime drama snagged the coveted Oscar over well-received documentaries 13th, I Am Not Your Negro, Fire at Sea and Life, Animated.

