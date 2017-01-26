Wendy Williams never shies away from controversy. The outspoken talk show host threw shade at Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, over her first-ever major interview with Rolling Stone — and the fact that she considers herself black.



Williams, 52, took issue with the fact that the 18-year-old scion graced the cover. "She has not made her mark on her own,” she said on her eponymous show. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious … influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of [Michael Jackson] and tell your story inside."



In Us Weekly’s sister magazine, the late pop icon’s only daughter said she has never questioned her race. “I consider myself black,” she said, adding that her African American superstar father, who suffered from vitiligo, “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”



Williams mocked the teenager’s statement, since Paris, whose mother, Debbie Rowe, is Caucasian, appears to have light skin. “By the way, she considers herself black, period. She’s not going to address this again. She was raised black. Her father would constantly remind her of what it means to be black and proud and so don’t ask her again,” William recapped. "I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see.”



She added, “But that’s cute, and good for her.”



In the rest of the bombshell Rolling Stone interview, the model talked about growing up on the famous Neverland Ranch, revealed her past suicide attempts and sexual assault, and insisted that the King of Pop was murdered. Read the nine most shocking revelations from the story here.



