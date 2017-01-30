Ever wonder what it's like to run into Gigi and Bella Hadid at 7-Eleven? Us Weekly copy chief Marla Garfield had an awesome encounter with the supermodels in New York City during the protest against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban on Sunday, January 29.

AKM-GSI

In search of a refreshing beverage, Garfield and her family headed to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lower Manhattan for Slurpees. They were getting their drinks when Bella, 20, walked over to the slushy-treats machine and wondered aloud which flavor she should choose.

"Start with Coke, then do wild cherry, then put the lid on, then top it off with black cherry," Garfield recommended. Thrilled with the unique concoction, Bella replied, "Oh, my God, that's perfect!"

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:27am PST

The Victoria's Secret Angel then asked the Us staffer's young son, "Hi! Do you like what you got?" to which he timidly replied, "Yeah."

Shortly after, Bella and Gigi, 21, headed back out to the streets of the Big Apple to continue protesting Trump's executive order, which indefinitely banned admissions for Syrian refugees, barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days and suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days.

❤That's right, we are one..... Open to all religion, all races and all countries #America #LoveTrumpsHate #WeAreHuman A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

The models — whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Jordanian-American and Muslim, while their mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, is Dutch-American — both shared Instagram photos from the #NoBanNoWall march alongside thousands of protesters. In the pictures, Bella is seen sipping on her Slurpee and holding up a sign that reads, "We Are All Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews," with the word "HUMANS" highlighted.



Yolanda, 53, also posted a black-and-white Instagram shot of her daughters, writing, "That's right, we are one.... Open to all religion, all races and all countries #America #LoveTrumpsHate #WeAreHuman."

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!