Words of experience: Kate Hudson revealed the encouraging advice her mom’s long-term partner, Kurt Russell, offered up after she lost the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Almost Famous.



"Something Kurt said to me at the Oscars after I lost [was], 'Congratulations. You can now go have your career,’” the actress, 37, said on ABC Radio’s No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis podcast, released Monday, April 10. “[That] was, like, such a great thing to say, because it's just starting, I was 21, so it was kind of amazing to have that so young and then just start working and having that kind of demand at a young age is just incredible."

While the mom to Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, (with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively) didn’t take home the statue at the 2001 Academy Awards, she did win the Golden Globe that year for playing Penny Lane in the Cameron Crowe–directed dramedy. Still, Hudson explained that she was never taught to focus on awards.

“The work ethic in our family is really huge," Hudson explained to Jarvis. "They definitely instilled that in all of their kids … it was just basically, 'Do your job, do it the best you can.'"

As for having a famous mom — Oscar winner Goldie Hawn, who began seeing Russell, 66, after divorcing Hudson’s dad, musician Bill Hudson, in 1980 — the Deepwater Horizon star said she never thought of her parents as celebrities.

"I think I had probably more of a traditional childhood than people would probably think," she said. "Obviously, as you get older, you start to realize that people see your parents differently, but to us, they're our parents, and we had a great childhood because there was so much love. They were very present parents, surprisingly, for how big their careers were."

