Super Bowl Sunday is almost here! The biggest football game of the year kicks off on Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

FOX will broadcast Super Bowl LI, and it will be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app and FoxSportsGo.com. Verizon customers can also stream the game for free on the official NFL app.



Darren McCollester/Getty Images; Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Patriots will be led by quarterback Tom Brady, who is looking for a record-breaking fifth Super Bowl ring, while the Falcons and their star QB Matt Ryan are hoping for the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl win. Other key players to look out for on the field: Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman and New England’s LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman.



Native Texans former president George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will carry out the pregame coin toss just days after being released from the hospital. Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem.



The halftime show will return to the site of Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction, but this time it’s Lady Gaga who’s commanding the attention of the biggest TV audience of the year. The pop superstar, 30, has been rehearsing nonstop — even installing a temporary dance floor into her backyard back home in Malibu so she could practice. While she hasn’t revealed any songs of her 12-minute set, she hinted that “Bad Romance” may be included by posting a video of herself and her dancers nailing down the famous choreography. The six-time Grammy winner also confirmed that she's performing a crazy stunt while suspended from the stadium’s roof, which she said was her sister Natali’s idea.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Although the game is still a few days away, the highly anticipated commercials have already been rolling out online. This year, a 30-second spot reportedly cost about $5 million. See all the best Super Bowl ads so far here!



