When Are Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Getting Married?

Let the countdown begin! Patton Oswalt appeared to reveal his wedding date while responding to a negative comment on Twitter on Sunday, October 8.

When a critic called him a "loser," Oswalt, 48, took it in stride. "YOU'RE sorry? Think how @MeredthSalenger feels," he joked. "In 27 days she's shackled to me for life while I spiral into oblivion."

So, when is the big day? It seems that the comedian and Salenger, 47, will walk down the aisle on Saturday, November 4.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Oswalt and Salenger are engaged. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Baby Driver premiere in L.A. the month before.

As previously reported, the pair got engaged 15 months after the death of Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara. The pair quickly responded to critics at the time.

"I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. I decided to ignore them," Oswalt wrote on Facebook.

Salenger added: "Everyone has been so lovely to us… all of Patton's family… ALL of Michelle's siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions. But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain… I am grateful to be the one who helps him club out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved. I have waited 47 years to find true love."

Alice is Oswalt and McNamara's 8-year-old daughter. "Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness," Salenger continued. "I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together."

