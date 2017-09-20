Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In good spirits! He may not have been in attendance at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, but that didn’t stop Chris Pratt from enjoying himself that night.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor was in a “cheerful mood” while dining at the Mediterranean restaurant Cleo Hollywood, where he stayed for almost two hours and treated himself to nearly an entire bottle of red wine! “He was very friendly to staff and even took a few photos with fans,” an eyewitness dishes to Us. “He sat in the back corner table and was on his phone most of the time while at the table.”

That same night, the Passengers star was seen out in Los Angeles while his estranged wife, Anna Faris, presented at Microsoft Theater with her Mom costar Allison Janney. “I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job,” Pratt told photographers. “She rules. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great.”

Pratt was seen looking “really happy” earlier in the week too. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Parks and Rec alum, 38, was out with friends at L.A.’s Soho House on Tuesday, September 12.

“Chris and the guys were checking out this old school, classic VW bug, bright yellow and very flashy, all done up. Chris literally picked it up form the ground, lifted the bottom of the car up with his arms to show off. The car had been parked — he had a spot right in front of the lobby of SoHo House, and when he lifted it, the front part of the car, like the hood, came off the ground,” the insider shared. “His friends were laughing. Then he got in the car and drove off — it was his car!”

As previously reported, in August, the former flames announced their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage. “We tried really hard for a long time and we’re really disappointed,” the amicable exes wrote in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Janney, 57, told Us Weekly weeks after the announcement that Faris is doing well in the wake of the split. “She’s fantastic. She’s a professional,” the CBS star said. “It’s hard to do but she’s coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever. Everyone there loves and supports her and we’re just surrounding her with love. She’s getting her work done. She’s great.”

