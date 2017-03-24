Come again? Whoopi Goldberg shaded The Talk cohost Sara Gilbert after she mispronounced the names of several of the cohosts on The View on Wednesday, March 22, and the veteran actress was not so subtle in how she did it.



On Wednesday, Gilbert, 42, was tasked with revealing several of the nominees for the upcoming Daytime Emmys, but in doing so, she struggled to pronounce some of The View’s mainstays. (Gilbert mispronounced the last names of Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin — other View cohosts Goldberg, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven-Symoné and Paula Faris weren’t a problem.)

On Thursday, Goldberg, 61, took it upon herself to speak up for her cohosts. “I think [the nominations] were announced on The Talk and I think a couple of the women weren’t sure about the pronunciation of everyone’s names so please introduce yourself so people know,” Goldberg said.

John Lamparski/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After each of the women gamely introduced themselves on-camera (with Behar, 74, jokingly referring to herself as Angelina Jolie), Goldberg took the reins once more.

“We’re thrilled that you guys announced us,” she said. “We love that, and we just wanted to say, ‘Hey, here’s how you do our names,’ ‘cause maybe our names or some of our names are a little more difficult for folks. … We just want to say congratulations to everyone who does this show.”

Gilbert was quick to apologize for her flub on Thursday’s episode of The Talk, and the former Roseanne actress sounded genuinely regretful for her mistake.

"I got so many names wrong because I was so nervous and normally when we say people's names, we've gone over who the guests are and we practiced but this was an in the moment thing where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated," Gilbert said. "So I made several mistakes and I was even nervous when I was saying it knowing I was saying things wrong."

"So I'm very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong. It was a true mistake,” she continued. “I respect you guys. I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment. So I am truly sorry. And it's The View and The Real so I wish you guys luck and again, I apologize. We celebrate you guys."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!