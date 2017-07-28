He didn’t notice! Matt Bomer revealed that he wasn’t aware of the rumored drama on set between his Magic Mike costars, Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer.



The American Horror Story star, 39, never witnessed any awkward moments between Tatum, 37, and Pettyfer, 27. “On set in the first film, everybody was really professional. Channing is one of the most fun people I’ve ever worked with,” Bomer explained while appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 27. “He set a great tone and no, they both came to work on time, did great work and there was never any undercurrent of tension that I witnessed.”

However, just because the White Collar alum wasn’t privy to the drama, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any! “I was a little feverous about what I was wearing at the time,” he told Cohen of his minimal clothing in the film. “So maybe I wasn’t noticing these undercurrents.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported when the first Magic Mike film premiered in 2012, the 21 Jump Street star “hates” his younger costar, who ironically admired his character in the flick. “They had massive fights on set,” a source told Us at the time. “Channing thought Alex was a diva on set.”

Another insider disclosed Pettyfer brewed their beef by behaving disrespectfully on set. “Alex was a jerk to everyone during filming,” the source said of the Beastly actor, who played a character based on former male revue performer Tatum. “[Alex] thinks he’s the star of the movie, not Channing or Matthew McConaughey.”

Although the tumultuous two kept it cool for the film’s press tour in 2012, Pettyfer did not return to reprise his role as Adam in the blockbuster’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Shortly after the film premiered, the British-born actor opened up about his quarrel with Tatum, who told everyone on set about their drama. “What Channing says goes. He’s a movie star. He’s incredible,” Pettyfer told Bret Easton Ellis in a November 2015 podcast interview. “I was scared to speak. I actually did my work and I sat in the corner and listened to music because I had been told that anything that I do was wrong by my reps.”

According to Pettyfer, the agitation between the costars arose after Pettyfer rented a New York apartment from Tatum’s friends, but moved out shortly after, citing mold and dust throughout the pad. “All of a sudden I got a very negative email from Channing, rightfully so, saying, ‘Don’t f--k my friends. You owe money. Pay the f--king money. Don’t be a clown.’ I really took that the wrong way, which I shouldn’t have,” the I Am Number Four star, who at the time was also mourning the death of his cousin, admitted. “[I] emailed him back saying, ‘I’m in a negative headspace, can you respect me for a moment?’ And I just got hounded through this time of grieving for money.”

When all is said and done, the Wild Child actor admitted to fault. “It was me who made the poor decision,” he explained. “Not him. I made the poor decision.”

