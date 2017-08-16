Never say never! Dean Unglert broke hearts across America after revealing that he would seriously consider being the next Bachelor if offered the position.

“I would of course be flattered to be presented an opportunity like that,” Unglert, 26, a fan-favorite from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, told Ben Higgins and Ashely Iaconetti on Tuesday, August 15, while appearing on their podcast Almost Famous.



Although the startup recruiter previously said that he would publicly support Lindsay’s runner-up, Peter Kraus, for the role, Unglert wouldn’t be so quick to turn down the position himself. “I would never say no to an opportunity, especially of that magnitude, right away,” he explained to Higgins, 29, and Iaconetti, 29. “I would definitely have to consider it quite a bit.”

When the cohosts asked the Venice Beach native if he would be ready to get down on one knee at the end of the process, he said, “I could see myself proposing to someone after eight or nine weeks. I don’t think I would have gone on The Bachelorette had I not been able to see that within myself.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC

However, if he were to be the bearer of red roses, Unglert would lead his season differently than the Dallas-based attorney had led hers. “I would kind of go into it with the same mentality where it would be a a different season of sorts. It would be obviously, in my opinion, maybe a little bit more high energy, a little bit more fun. Just focus more on fun and the romance side of things instead of focusing so heavily on the engagement itself,” he disclosed. “But as [Higgins] mentioned, I think you put yourself through that process and at the end of it you’re in a complete different position than you thought you were going to be in.”

Although Unglert joked that “people would get annoyed by [him] in a week” should he assume the position of Bachelor, he then seriously considered the repercussions of appearing in such a high-profile role. “Could anybody ever be ready for that? It’s basically nine weeks of heartache and hardships for one obviously grandiose celebration at the end. But I don’t think anybody’s really ready for it,” he continued. “To be perfectly honest with you, I have never really given it serious consideration. I don’t know, my mind is swirling a million miles a second right now. I think it boils back down to, as what [Higgins] alluded to as well, you’re under a lot of scrutiny and regardless of what you do, whether you think it’s right or wrong, people are going to find the wrong in it.”

Unglert is also more concerned about how he would be perceived than his ability to commit to one person. “I think that I handle scrutiny well but I still let it affect me way more than I want it to. And I think at the end of the day, that would be the biggest hurdle for me to overcome,” he admitted. “I don’t really have an interest in pursuing 20 different women outside of the show, not even one the show really. I would like to find a relationship that would allow me to be with that person for the rest of my life. I’m not interested in going out and playing a bunch of women and hooking up with as many people as possible. So be able to go on and find somebody I can spend the rest of my life with I think is obviously the purest joy that can come from that. That’s not really an interest of mine, to play the field.”

