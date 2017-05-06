Will Ferrell is set to play Jason Momoa's TV father in a new comedy film, and no one is more excited than the Game of Thrones star himself!

Momoa, 37, shared a story about the news on Instagram on Friday, May 5, writing, "When u wake up Read this throw on some ice cube and start blasting 'It was a good day'. running around the house like home alone Living the f--king dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I'm so f--king happy.cccccccccccooooooooommmmmmmeeeeeedddddddyyyyyyyyyyy. FINALLY Sorry about all the f--ks I'm just really f--king happy."

Deadline reports that the Saturday Night Live alum, 49, will play a washed up TV star who reunites with Momoa, who played his son on a TV show and has since become a major star.

Ferrell's Gary Sanchez company and Neighbors director Nick Stoller are producing the film, which sources tell Deadline is described as Galaxy Quest meets Ocean's Eleven.

Momoa has a lot of be excited about at the moment. The star of the Netflix series Frontier is playing Aquaman (aka Arthur Curry) in the eagerly anticipated Justice League movie out in November, and he started filming his standalone Aquaman film in Australia earlier this week.

"Day 1 get tatted and kick some ass," he captioned an Instagram pic on Thursday, May 4, that showed him in his dressing room. "All my aloha to my crew and cast. Safe journey. Ready for this adventure. Cheeeeeehooooooooo aloha Arthur."

Amber Heard, who plays his wife, Mera, in the film, also shared a pic on Instagram with Momoa, captioning it, "Undercover Down Under."

