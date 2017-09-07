Going strong! William H. Macy and his wife, Felicity Huffman, celebrated 20 years of marriage on Wednesday, September 6, and they are still very much in love. The actor, 67, revealed what makes their long-lasting relationship work in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at The Paley Center in L.A. where he did a panel for his show Shameless.

“What's the secret? I don't think there is a secret,” he admitted to Us. “But mostly I'm lucky. I met her, she said yes, we grew up in the theater together, we have shared interests, and she's a good woman to her core and evolving always. And no one has ever seen me the way she sees me.”

Since the star was at work on the Showtime series during his anniversary, he revealed the pair have big plans, saying, “We're going to go to Colorado this weekend. We have a place there that's just magnificent and put the cell phones away and turn everything off and just be quiet together for a while. I think that's what we'll do.”

The Hollywood couple have been acting for quite a while and it has become part of their relationship. Macy said, “It's what we live for. It's the thing we love the most. It's the core of our relationship. We love actors, we love storytelling, we talk about it constantly and it just never gets old.”



The Lincoln Lawyer star admitted that although it’s risky, they have also helped each other with their roles throughout their careers. “Don't try this at home kids, this is not a good idea,” he warned. “We talk the talk and walk the walk. I read her scripts, she reads mine, we give each other notes, we run lines with each other, we're in it. It's dangerous territory but if you're married well, you can get through it.”

Huffman, 54, wrote a sweet tribute on Instagram for her husband on their anniversary, with some adorable throwback photos of them together. The Desperate Housewives alum wrote: “You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy”

Macy and Huffman tied the knot in 1997 and share daughters Sophia, 17, and Georgia, 15.

