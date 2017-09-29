Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Did Willie Garson just let the cat out of the bag? The Sex and the City alum appeared to suggest on Twitter that his former costar Kim Cattrall is to blame for the cancellation of the third film.

As previously reported, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the long-awaited movie is no longer in the works. "It's over. We're not doing it," the 52-year-old actress told Extra on Thursday, September 28. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

This is where Garson, 53, comes in. He retweeted a Daily Mail article that claimed Cattrall's "outrageous demands" caused the film to be shelved just weeks before production was scheduled to begin. The actor, who played Stanford Blatch, later tweeted on Friday, September, 29, "And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true. Period."

Adding more fuel to the fire, the Groundhog Day actor wrote, "Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. #Truth."



One disappointed fan asked Garson if it'd be "possible to make the movie without" Cattrall, 61, to which he responded, "Every cast member is integral, and all did amazing work, and would have in this lovely script as well. Nothing to do if one doesn't want to."



Responding to another fan, the actor said that the five-time Emmy nominee was "terrific in the role" as Samantha Jones, adding, "flawless, made it her own, as all did equally."



Meanwhile, Cattrall responded to the rumors with a tweet of her own: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [s--t] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016."



