Wladimir Klitschko Announces Retirement From Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko is hanging up his gloves. The boxer, 41, who is one of the longest-reigning heavyweight champions in history, announced on Thursday, August 3, that he would be ending his career.

"As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports,”Klitschko said in a statement, per ESPN. "I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I'm very thankful for this. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me especially my family, my team and my many fans.”

Klitschko has been dating Hayden Panettiere since 2009 and the couple share daughter Kaya, 2. The duo, who secretly got engaged in 2013, shut down split rumors last year after Panettiere was spotted without her engagement ring. “Missing rings don’t mean the end of relationships,” she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the family of three on Thursday, July 7. “Blessed to be with my beautiful family.”

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The split speculation came shortly after Panettiere spent nearly two months in rehab seeking treatment for postpartum depression. “The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she announced on Twitter on May 12, 2016. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

Earlier this year, the Nashville star opened up about the experience on Good Morning America. "It takes you a while. You feel off. You don't feel like yourself,” she said in January. "But, you know, women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them. I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it. Because you never take that connection for granted."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!