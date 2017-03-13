White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC., on March 9, 2017. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A woman confronted White House press secretary Sean Spicer while he was shopping at an Apple store in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 11, and asked him several questions about Russia and President Donald Trump.

Shree Chauhan took to the livestream app Periscope to share a video of herself grilling Spicer, 45, in the checkout line inside the store. She asked him a series of questions, including "How does it feel to work for a fascist?"; "Have you helped with the Russia stuff?"; "Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason, too, just like the president?"; "What can you tell me about Russia?"; and "How do you feel about destroying our country, Sean?"

For the most part, Spicer simply smiled throughout the encounter, though he did tell Chauhan, an Indian-American, that the United States is "such a great country that allows you to be here," a comment that she later claimed was racially motivated.

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

"That is racism and it is an implied threat," Chauhan alleged in a post on Medium on Sunday, March 12. "Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he ... is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government." Chauhan admitted that she was "not polite" and was merely standing up for the "country I was born in, the country I was raised in, the country I love despite its flaws."



In her blog post, Chauhan explained that her iPhone screen shattered the night of the presidential election in November 2016, an accident that she called "symbolic" in the wake of the shocking results. "I thought it was high time I get my screen fixed and after booking an appointment, I looked up to see Sean Spicer. I Googled him to make sure my eyes were not deceiving me," she wrote, adding that she was "nervous" and didn't have time to think of "more cogent questions."



Chauhan urged readers to resist Trump's administration and listed several ways to get involved, including marches and calling members of Congress. "We can win if we resist together for liberty, justice and equality," she concluded. "This is our shared America."

Spicer has yet to publicly acknowledge his encounter with Chauhan.

