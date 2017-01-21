Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Famous women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem thanked those in attendance for taking a stand in a rousing speech. “We have people power and we will use it,” she said to loud cheers from the crowd. "Thank you for understanding that sometimes we have to put our bodies where our beliefs are. Sometimes pressing send is not enough.” The feminist icon also thanked “our great leaders” Barack and Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and especially Hillary Clinton, who told “the whole world that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights” during a United Nations conference in 1995.



Jim Watson/ AFP/Getty Images

Actress Ashley Judd unleashed her own fiery call to action as she took to the stage with a poem written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan from her home state of Tennessee.



“I am a nasty woman,” the poem began. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech.”



Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

“I feel Hitler in these streets,” the poem continued, “Nazis renamed.” Yet another memorable line: “Our p--sies ain’t for grabbing. This p--sy is for my pleasure and giving birth to more nasty women.”

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Dontre Hamilton, Eric Garner and Jordan Davis were also all in attendance. Watch the livestream above to catch glimpses of the proceedings.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



