WWE legend Chyna’s final moments were captured in a documentary about her life, titled Wrestling With Chyna, and a first trailer for the film was released on Thursday, April 20, the one-year anniversary of her death.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip features an interview with Chyna conducted just one week before her shocking death.

“I mean, how would you describe your career to somebody who never knew who you were?” documentarian Erik Angra can be heard asking the wrestler off-camera.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

“A f--king nightmare!” Chyna (née Joanie Laurer) responds. The trailer also shows clips from the heyday of Chyna’s career, during which she body-slammed muscular men, strutted into the ring and smiled and posed for adoring fans.

“I have to be this aggressive athlete,” she says at one point in the video. “I had to look tough and try to look pretty, and have makeup and hair and a little cleavage at the same time. … if you’re a woman in the public eye, you’re just never going to win.”

The documentary chronicles Chyna’s rise and fall, including the eight months leading up to her death, during which she battled an addiction to prescription drugs. “I don’t need rehab because I don’t wanna be in with these a--holes who make me think about the worst part of my f--king life,” she says during the interview one week before her death.

Chyna died of an overdose of prescription pills at her Redondo Beach, California, home in April 2016. She was 46.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you today that we lost a true icon, a real life superhero,” read a message on her official Twitter page. “She will live forever in the memories of her millions of fans and all of us that loved her.”

