Yolanda Hadid has a lot to celebrate. The reality star made an appearance at Us Weekly’s 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers bash, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, Bioré and Spike’s Ink Master: Angels, in The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12. Hadid told Us how it feels to finally share her book Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease with the world and what her new reality TV show will be like.

“Today is a good day,” she told Us about the book, which hit stores on Tuesday. “It’s kind of exciting. I’ve been working on this for a year and a half so it’s kind of like, ‘It’s here now!’” Hadid wrote about her and her family’s health struggles and their experiences with Lyme Disease, in hopes that it uplifts others.

“I’m going to leave it up to the universe to see what happens to it and hopefully, you know, it will help a lot of people,” she said. “It’s the first time in my life that I live authentically to who I am, and in full truth. It’s a good place, an empowering place.”

Hadid starred on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four seasons but left the show to star in her own unscripted series on Lifetime. The network announced the news on March 21, saying the reality show will be called Model Moms.

“It’s a show about models and moms,” she told Us on the red carpet. “And daughters who want to become a model and they move to New York and are in a model house. I kind of guide the mom and daughter relationship throughout all of that. I think it’s going to be a great show.”

Hadid, 53, who is also a former model, has some experience with what it takes to make it in the modeling world since her three children Gigi, 22, Bella, 20, and son Anwar, 18, work in the industry. Will the two supermodels be appearing on the show? “A little bit,” the famous mom told Us exclusively. “They both came maybe once.”

The show is set to premiere later this year and Hadid will coach the aspiring teen models and their “momagers” on how to be successful on and off the runway. During each episode, the contestants will compete for a $5,000 prize to put toward their careers and by the end of the season, one model will have a management contract with Hadid's company and a chance to land representation by IMG Models.

