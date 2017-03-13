She has stolen our hearts. An 8-year-old girl wrote a touching letter to the thief who burglarized her family’s home in Lake Worth, Florida, last month. Watch her read it in the video above.

Wendy Chay Son and her parents had just moved into a new home when it was broken into and ransacked, ABC affiliate WPBF-TV reports. The robber stole clothing, jewelry and a tablet, according to the local news station. At the time of the burglary, Wendy’s mother, Alberthina Son, was dropping off her daughter at school and her father was at work.



“When I came back, I saw the door open and I was scared,” Alberthina told WPBF-TV. The family later called the police, but the perpetrator has not been caught.

A few days after the break-in, Wendy decided to teach the thief a lesson by writing a letter and taping it to the door in case they came back. “This is for the robbers,” her letter reads. “Please do not steal in this house. There are good kids and people in this house. We are people who do not steal. We are sad that you have been stealing in this house."

She even offered to help the criminal turn his or her life around. "My dad is working hard and you are not. You are just stealing stuff. Tell me why you are stealing and I will help you be a good person,” she wrote. “I hope you will change and be good. God will forgive you."

Wendy told WPBF-TV that she hopes the robber will somehow hear her message. "I felt sad and disappointed for the robbers that stole in our house because that’s not good,” she said. "I wrote that letter so they change and don’t steal in anybody’s house."

