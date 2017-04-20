News alert! Zac Efron doesn't want to be single for much longer. The Baywatch actor revealed in Cosmopolitan's May 2017 issue that he's ready for a more serious relationship.

"I didn’t think much about settling down until recently. Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work," Efron, 29, explained. "I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy."

The hunky star's last high-profile romance was with model Sami Miro. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in April 2016 that the couple had split after nearly two years together.

Efron's also been linked to Michelle Rodriguez, Lily Collins and Vanessa Hudgens. He and Hudgens, 28, dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on set of the Disney TV movie High School Musical. She opened up about their current status during an interview with Access Hollywood Live last month.

"I completely lost contact with him," she said at the time.

Efron, meanwhile, has been focusing on work since his breakup from 29-year-old Miro. He's currently promoting Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As seen in trailers, some of the cast will be wearing the iconic red swimsuits like the classic TV show.

"I’d definitely vote for a one-piece over a bikini," Efron told Cosmo. "The red Baywatch one-piece is iconic. And I think it looks awesome! It leaves more to the imagination. Sometimes, it’s what you can’t see that’s more intriguing."

