Zac Efron kissed The Rock … and he liked it! The hunky actor, 29, opened up in a new interview about locking lips with his costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for their movie reboot of Baywatch. See what he had to say in the video above.

The High School Musical alum stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, May 25, to dish on sharing a smooch with the former WWE wrestler, 45. "He tasted like a Winterfresh commercial," Efron told show host James Corden. "It was crazy. ... It was like, ‘He's good at that too?’ He's just the best at everything."

Frank Masi/Paramount Pictures

According to the Neighbors star, making out with The Rock was a dream come true. “It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me for sure," he said.

Naturally, Efron’s story made Corden quite jealous. "I can safely say I would give up everything in my life for one open-mouthed kiss with The Rock," the British TV personality said.

Efron took to Twitter on Friday, May 26, to tell Johnson just how attractive he is. “YOU are BREATHtakingly beautiful. No makeup,” he jokingly captioned a still from Baywatch, in which he’s dressed in drag and The Rock is wearing a chef costume. “You're perfect. Just the way you are. #loveyourlipstickkisses #versaceonthefloor”

Baywatch is in theaters now.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!