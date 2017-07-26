Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 25, sharing sweet pics and messages on Instagram.

“Happy 2 year Anniversary Tori! It's been a crazy year with getting preggo, teaching, filming, sully passing, road trips, the perfect baby Jackson being born ;) Excited to keep doing life with you and the journey we are on!” the Little People, Big World star, 27, captioned three pics of the couple and their first child, Jackson, who was born on May 12.

Two years ago today I said "I do" to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary! 💙💍 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Tori, 26, shared a beautiful photo from their wedding day that showed the pair kissing in a golden field of wheat.

“Two years ago today I said ‘I do’ to the man of my dreams,” the new mom wrote. “This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary!”

The reality TV stars, who got engaged in April 2014, tied the knot in 2015 on the Roloff family farm in Oregon. Their nuptials were featured in a two-hour wedding special on TLC.

Zach and Tori announced that they were expecting their first child — and the first grandchild for Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy Roloff — last November. Zach’s twin Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, are also about to welcome their first child, a girl, on September 1.

