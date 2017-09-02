Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate Eid al-Adha With Their Moms

A family celebration! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spent time celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha with their mothers this week.

The 22-year-old fashion model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a photo of the foursome on Instagram on Friday, September 1. “❤️ Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…….,” she captioned the cute pic of them huddled up together.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 24, beamed in a Rage Against the Machine T-shirt alongside his mom, Trisha Malik, who also shared the pic on her own Instagram account, writing, “❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay”

❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

The phrase “Eid Mubarak” is a Muslim greeting meaning “blessed celebration” and Eid al-Adha — also referred to as “Feast of the Sacrifice” — is considered the holiest of Muslim holidays.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s father, Mohamed, was born in Palestine and immigrated to the U.S. when he was a teenager. Meanwhile, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer was born in England to a British mother and British Pakistani father.

“I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background,” Malik told the London Evening Standard in June of his faith. “I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background.”

