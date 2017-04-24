Courtesy Zayn Malik/Instagram

What about some pillowtalk? Zayn Malik planted a kiss on his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, while celebrating her 22nd birthday on Sunday, April 23.

The former One Direction singer, 24, shared the sweet moment via Instagram. "happy birthday to my everything," he wrote.

The supermodel shared another smooching pic on her own Instagram account, which she captioned with heart emojis. In the snapshot, she's holding a large pink cake that reads "Happy Birthday Gigi."

On her big day, Hadid appropriately blasted her friend Taylor Swift's 2012 hit "22." Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, shared a video of Gigi listening to the tune in her room — without her knowing — on Snapchat.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that Gigi and Malik were dating. The pair first met at a friend's party a few years ago.

"We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'" she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in February about their first date. "We connected really quickly."

