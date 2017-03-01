When dogs fly! Zendaya's pup is living a life of luxury, as seen in the singer's latest Instagram post.



The former child star, 20, posted a cute video of her schnauzer boarding a private jet on Tuesday, February 28. "On this episode of 'How bougie can you be?' Noon's first jet ride @jetluxlife," Zendaya wrote.

On this episode of "How bougie can you be?"😂 Noon's first jet ride @jetluxlife A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Zendaya got Noon on Christmas Eve in December 2015, just two months after her dog Midnight passed away.

Courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

Over the weekend, she posted a cute makeup-free video of herself getting ready to go to sleep with Noon. "Goodnight from us," she captioned the clip via Instagram. Back in December, she shared another pic of the pair. "People say we got the same smile… #likemotherlikeson," she wrote.

Goodnight from us... A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

That same month, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed that she became a vegetarian because she's "an animal lover."

"[It's] definitely not because I love vegetables," she said on her app at the time. "I don't like the taste of meat. It actually makes me feel weird. The only thing I kind of miss are my mom's famous turkey burgers, but that’s it!"

Zendaya decided to become a vegetarian when she came across a slaughterhouse with her father at age 11. "I thought it was awful, all those animals getting packed up in there waiting to be killed," she said. "I couldn't believe that's how I'd been getting my meat!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!