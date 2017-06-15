Stas Komarovski for The EDIT

Before Zoe Kravitz was starring in big hits alongside Nicole Kidman, the Australian actress was babysitting her and taking her to the movies! In an interview with The Edit, Kravitz recalled when her Big Little Lies costar dated her famous father, Lenny Kravitz.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Zoe shared that when she was 11 she moved to Miami with her dad, who was then dating Kidman.

"I hadn't seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together," Kravitz said. "I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

"I think she forgot that no one knew that," Zoe added, referring to when Kidman revealed that she was once engaged to the rocker during a February 2017 interview with The Edit.

As a teen living in Miami, Zoe said she didn’t fit in.

Stas Komarovski for The EDIT

"There were all these hot blonde girls with boobs, Louis Vuitton purses and cellphones, and I was this mixed-race girl with crazy kinky hair that didn't know how to relate,” she told Net-a-Porter’s magazine. "When your dad and your mom [actress Lisa Bonet] are both so cool, but you're not … think maybe that's where I get this idea that I'm really not cool — that has stuck with me forever.”

Zoe’s parents married in 1987 and split in 1993. Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, is now married to Keith Urban. She and Lenny dated in 2003.

“It just wasn’t right,” Kidman later told Vanity Fair of her secret engagement to Lenny. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!