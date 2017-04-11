After making her mark in three of the biggest franchises around — Avatar, Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy — Zoe Saldana has found her niche.

“[Portraying a science fiction character] makes me feel superhuman because, obviously, it’s been brought to my attention continuously since I was born that I’m not a conventional person because of the color of my skin or my gender or my cultural background,” the 38-year-old of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent explained to The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar. “So I think science fiction has given me the ability as an artist to be color-blind and gender-blind, and to imagine and reinvent myself and be the chameleon actors are supposed to be.”

Jun Sato/WireImage

She may be gender-blind, but Saldana is very aware that she has three sons, twins Cy and Bowie, 2, and Zen, 2 months, and husband Marco Perego at home. “It’s funny — people tell me this all the time, ‘You have a house full of boys.’ I’m excited, I’m curious, I’m nervous, but I’m accepting this challenge. I come from a family of women, of matriarchs, and we’ve survived many things. We’ve learnt. We’ve overcome. We’ve achieved,” she noted of her upbringing.



Looking forward, Saldana says, “I’m just excited about this adventure and getting to explore the opposite sex from the inception. The moment I found out I was pregnant with twin boys, I thought I was empathetic towards men [already, but] the empathy that grew in me and the curiosity to get to know men more is infinite.”

Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 5.

