Zsa Zsa Gabor's cause of death was revealed on Tuesday, December 27, as a heart attack.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the 99-year-old Hungarian actress and socialite suffered a stroke, or cerebrovascular accident, before falling into a coma and dying of cardiopulmonary arrest at Los Angeles' Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on December 10. Coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease were also contributing factors, the document states.

Gabor suffered a multitude of health issues in the final years of her life. She was in a coma for several days after a 2002 car accident, survived strokes in 2005 and 2007, had her right leg amputated in 2011 and, most recently, suffered a feeding tube–related lung infection in February 2016.

Paul Harris/Getty Images

The former beauty queen, who was born in Hungary, was a premodern tabloid fixture and was beloved for her vivacious personality. She was married nine times, mostly famously to hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and actor George Sanders. She tied the knot with her ninth husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, in 1986, and they shared a son, businessman Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, 49. (Gabor and Hilton were parents of daughter Francesca, who died of a stroke at age 67 in 2015.)

Gabor was also known for her roles in Lovely to Look At (1952), John Huston's Moulin Rouge (1952) and Orson Welles' Touch of Evil (1958), among other films.

After Gabor's death, several stars posted touching tributes on social media. Paris Hilton, who is Conrad's great-granddaughter, wrote on Instagram, "Sad to hear the news of Zsa Zsa Gabor's passing. My great grandfather and her made such a beautiful couple. May she rest in peace." TV host Larry King added, "There will only be one Zsa Zsa Gabor."

