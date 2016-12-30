His other half. Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, gave a sweet speech about the late star at her funeral on Friday, December 30. The Hungarian actress' service was held at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 10 a.m. in Beverly Hills. Von Anhalt, 73, spoke to those gathered to pay their respects, noting that Gabor had outlived many of her friends.



He also told the story of how the two first met at an L.A. restaurant in 1986 — then married that same year. "I was her partner. I was her best friend and it was my duty to take care of [her,]" Von Anhalt said at the service. "When you get married it's for better or for worse."

According to ABC News, Gabor's ashes were put in a gold rectangular box and placed next to a bouquet of pink roses. A photo of her wearing a red dress was on display in a gold frame with the words "Farewell My Love" printed on it.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

The podium also included items that belonged to Gabor. Von Anhalt brought her Louis Vuitton bag that was used as a dog-carrying case and her favorite pink pillow.



As previously reported, Gabor, who was married nine times, passed away at her Bel Air mansion from a heart attack on December 18. Her publicist, Ed Lozzi, told Variety that the 99-year-old had been on life support for five years.

Gabor's ashes will be interred at Westwood Village Memorial Park.

