10 Actually Good Things That Happened in 2016

The general consensus seems to be that 2016 was not a great year, even in pop culture, what with major celeb splits (so long, Brangelina), a contentious election cycle and the loss of icons including David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, George Michael, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (among others). But while it seemed like it at times, 2016 wasn't all bad. Scroll through to see 10 good things that happened in pop culture this year.

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images