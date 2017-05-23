After years of bad blood, Katy Perry opened up about her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift during a particularly honest edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, which aired on Monday, May 22. During her jam sesh with the late-night host, Perry, 32, revealed that she would like to move on only if T. Swift, 27, can apologize.

Here, Us Weekly looks back at how the pop superstars went from friends to, as Swift once put it, “straight-up enemies.”