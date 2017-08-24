TOP 5

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pose for Cute Selfie-Shoot on ‘Shades of Blue’ Set

By Marc Lupo
James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are smitten with each other. The former Yankees third baseman paid a visit to his girlfriend on the set of her hit show Shades of Blue on Wednesday, August 23, and the pair were seen snapping several playful selfies together.

See the photos below!