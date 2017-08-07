TOP 5

STORIES

Pics

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt: The Way They Were

22
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage1/22

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt: The Way They Were

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced in August 2017 that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage — look back at the way they were