The Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson married her fiancé, Jeremy Byrne, on Saturday, September 9, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed.

The bride, 30, and groom tied the knot in front of 160 of their loved ones at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California. "Jeremy's great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever," Nilsson exclusively tells Us.

