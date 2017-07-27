Blac Chyna, Tyga Reunite at Event — and Lamar Odom Was There, Too!

Just missing Kris Humphries! Kardashian exes Blac Chyna, Tyga and Lamar Odom all attended the iGo.Live launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 26.



The 29-year-old model and the “Rack City” rapper, 27, share 4-year-old son, King Cairo. After their split, Tyga went on to date Kylie Jenner, while Chyna got together with Rob Kardashian. Both romances have since ended. Tyga and the 19-year-old makeup mogul amicably split late last year. Kardashian, 30, and Chyna, who share 8-month-old daughter Dream, called off their engagement in early 2017.

Odom, 37, was famously married to Khloe Kardashian, and the pair documented their lives together on their E! reality series Khloe & Lamar. They called it quits on their four-year marriage in 2013, but Khloé, 33, delayed their divorce to support Odom after he was found comatose in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015. They ultimately finalized the divorce in December 2016.

