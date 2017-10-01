Too cute! Blake Shelton kissed girlfriend Gwen Stefani during a concert in Oklahoma on Friday, September 29, and embarrassed her when he talked about their beginning of their romance.

The No Doubt singer, 47, joined the country superstar on stage at a private concert for 150 fans to promote the opening of his first Ole Red restaurant in Shelton’s adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

In pictures posted on social media, the “Make Me Like You” singer rested her head on her boyfriend’s shoulder as he talked about the start of their relationship after they met as coaches on The Voice in 2015.

B: "We were just starting to hang out and mess around"

“We were starting to hang out together and mess around,” he told the crowd, who roared with approval as Stefani looked up at him with an open mouth, presumably with a mix of amusement and horror.

“You know, texting each other, starting out as friends,” the 41-year-old quickly added.

The concert raised more than $30,000 for local charity J.C. Reaching Out and the “Everytime I Hear That Song” crooner also held a free concert in downtown Tishomingo on Saturday night for locals, which Stefani attended with her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton plans to open more Ole Red restaurants, which will feature southern dishes, a bar and a performance space.

“That’s my dream. That’s my vision,” the singer told KFOR on Friday. “Somebody coming in here one day from wherever, stopping in to get a drink and I happen to be sitting here playing my guitar, singing some music.”

Check out pics of Stefani and Shelton at the Ole Red opening below!