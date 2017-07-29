British Royalty Then and Now

In Memoriam
The Royals
When we think of royals today, we think of Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate – not to mention the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But it wasn’t so long ago that the late Princess Diana was the world’s favorite royal.
With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in Diana had peaked. TLC is airing a three-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
We take a look back at the royal family before and after Diana’s tragic death. Click through to see how the royal family has changed through the years.