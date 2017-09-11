TOP 5

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Celebrate Her Kids’ Birthdays in Disneyland: Pics!

By Marc Lupo
The happiest place on earth! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, packed on the PDA as the couple celebrated the pop star’s sons’ birthdays at Disney's California Adventure Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9. See their adorable pics below! 