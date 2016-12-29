Editor's Picks

Serena Williams Engaged to BF Alexis Ohanian: All the Romantic Details!

First Pic: Ellen Pompeo, Husband Chris Ivery Welcome Baby Boy

NFL Player Keion Carpenter Dead at 39 After Freak Accident

Rob Kardashian Checks Out of Hospital After Diabetes Scare

Rewatch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Emotional 2011 Oprah Interview

Billie Lourd Talked Recently About Bond With Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds' Son: Her Death 'Happened Very Gently'

Jillian Harris' Engagement Ring: All the Details

In Memoriam

See Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Incredible Bond Through the Years

See Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Incredible Bond Through the Years
18

Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds — who passed away at the end of 2016 on December 27 and 28, respectively — had an unbreakable mother-daughter bond that came alive in photos. Though they were briefly estranged in Fisher's 20s, the pair reconciled and continued to be each other's champions. See their sweetest and most supportive moments together through the years, at home (they were neighbors), on the red carpet and beyond.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Debbie Reynolds Carrie Fisher