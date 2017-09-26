TV
How 'Kevin Can Wait' Dealt With Donna's Death in Season...
TOP 5
STORIES
TV
How 'Kevin Can Wait' Dealt With Donna's Death in Season...
TV
'Big Bang Theory' Shockers! A Proposal Answer — and...
Pics
Celebs Who Transformed Tattoos of Exes
Exclusive
Read the Prologue to Teresa Giudice's New Book...
TV Recap
'Dancing With the Stars' Recap: Which Couple Went Home?
Pics
Forever? Not so much! While tattoos are permanent, there are ways to transform them if they become reminders of bad times. Johnny Depp, Kylie Jenner and Angelina Jolie are among the many celebrities who have changed up tattoos of their former loves after romances went sour.
See who else has covered up reminders of former lovers.