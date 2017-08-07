They’re still family! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they’re legally separating after eight years of marriage, but they will continue to coparent their 4-year-old son, Jack.

“We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Faris wrote in a join statement on Sunday, August 6. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Throughout their marriage, the pair shared photos with their son on Instagram and brought him along to their red carpet events. Scroll down to take a look back at their cutest family moments with Jack: