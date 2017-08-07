Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shocked the world when they announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. "We tried really hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the former couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, said in a joint statement released on Sunday, August 6. "We still love each other and will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Below, Us Weekly rounds up Pratt and Faris' sweetest quotes about love, marriage and parenthood.

