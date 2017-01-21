Editor's Picks

Watch Melania Awkwardly Gift Michelle Obama a Blue Tiffany Box

Melania Trump's Inaugural Ball Dress Is a Stunner

Barack and Michelle Obama Announce What They’re Up to Next

The Best Memes From Melania Trump and Michelle Obama’s Awkward Exchange

Barron Trump Adorably Plays Peekaboo With Baby Theo: Watch

Donald, Melania Trump Share First Dance at Inaugural Ball: Watch

George W. Bush Just Can’t With His Poncho During Inauguration: Memes

Tiffany Trump's Inauguration Style: All the Details

Inauguration 2017

Inside President Donald Trump's Inauguration Freedom Ball

Inside President Donald Trump's Inauguration Freedom Ball
11

Dancing into the presidency! Go inside the newly minted President Donald Trump's three Inaugural Balls on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C., including the moment he and his wife, Melania Trump, shared their first dance as first couple.

trump