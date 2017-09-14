Fergie and Josh Duhamel broke hearts all across the world when they announced that they had split after eight years of marriage. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former flames, who share son Axl, 4, said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 14. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”



Us Weekly looked back on Fergie and Duhamel’s love by gathering their most heartfelt quotes about love, marriage and family.

