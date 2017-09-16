TOP 5

STORIES

Pics

Fergie Grins, Looks Carefree Without Wedding Ring One Day After Announcing Split From Josh Duhamel

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
5
GADE / BACKGRID

Fergie is busy promoting her new album, Double Dutchess, in Brazil after she and husband Josh Duhamel announced their split on Thursday, September 14 — and she looked fantastic while doing so. Scroll through to see the photos.